I have a virtual machine that has 2 virtual hard drives. The first hard drive is non-persistent and the second hard drive is persistent. My VM has some snapshots that I have taken. It is my understanding that persistent disks will not be part of a snapshot capture. If that is the case, then why can't I resize my second hard disk? Workstation will not allow it unless I delete all of my snapshots. I would have thought that I could still resize my second persistent disk even with snapshots on the first disk.