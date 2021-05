A video surfaced on social media on Thursday purportedly showing two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly hitting another man with sticks. In the video, Kumar and his associates are purportedly seen carrying sticks in their hands while the man can be seen lying on the ground in an injured condition. Delhi Police did not comment when contacted to confirm about the veracity of video. Kumar and his associate Ajay were arrested on Sunday in connection with the death of wrestler Sagar (23).