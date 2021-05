This last week, Ubisoft put out an announcement via an investors call gave an indication that they would put more emphasis on the free to play arena. Quote Frederick Duguet (Unbisoft’s Chief Finanical Officer) ‘we think it is now the time to come with high-quality free-to-play games across all our biggest franchises, across all platforms.” The call also suggested that the traditional model of a reliance on 3-4 yearly AAA games may not be the long term future for Ubisoft – and Ubisoft’s move to ‘Free to Play’ may be leaving gamers like us behind.