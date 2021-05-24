Madurai Couple Gets Married In The Sky With 161 Relatives To Avoid Restrictions On-Ground

We Indians have a special knack for finding out-of-the-box solutions to most of our problems. In other words, jugaad. And this ongoing deadly pandemic has been the perfect opportunity for people to showcase this particular skill, though we are not entirely sure we appreciate it. People don’t seem to understand that finding creative ways to flout COVID safety norms is only harming us further. Look at this couple from Madurai, for instance, who decided to hold a wedding in a plane, mid-air, to hoodwink authorities and get out of the stringent restrictions put in place for public safety. As much as I want to appreciate their ingenuity, I can’t possibly look beyond the fact that they not only flouted COVID safety norms but also knowingly put so many of their family and friends at risk.