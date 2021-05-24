newsbreak-logo
Madurai Couple Gets Married In The Sky With 161 Relatives To Avoid Restrictions On-Ground

By Aakriti Agarwal
StoryPick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second-wave of the coronavirus pandemic has severely affected our regular lives, and many parts of the country have imposed stringent restrictions like lockdowns in order to curb the spread of the virus. With the deteriorating situation in Tamil Nadu, a strict lockdown has also been imposed. In order to defy these COVID-19 restrictions, a couple in Madurai found an unusual way to go ahead with their wedding and celebrate it with their entire family.

