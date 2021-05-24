newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Top Climate Scientist Blasts Government Lab After Denier Invited to Speak

By Molly Taft
Gizmodo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Santer, one of the nation’s leading climate scientists, said he is cutting ties with a prestigious government-funded laboratory over its plans to invite a scientist who has spread climate denial to speak in a seminar. Santer’s work has shaped much of climate science for the past 25 years. His...

earther.gizmodo.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Pruitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Science#Climate Variability#Climate Scientists#Climate Research#Environmental Science#Climate Denial#Llnl#Lab#Bp#Nyu#The Department Of Energy#Greenland#The Wall Street Journal#American Lung Association#Nca#University Of Illinois#Climate Change Report#Global Climate#Climate Programming#Atmospheric Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Global Warming
Related
U.S. PoliticsMilton Daily Standard

An Obama scientist debunks the climate doom-mongers

WASHINGTON — U.S. climate envoy John F. Kerry delivered a dire warning Wednesday on “the mounting costs ... of global warming and of a more volatile climate.” Last year’s tally of “22 hurricanes, floods, droughts and wildfires shattered the previous annual record of 16 such events, and that was set only four years ago,”
ScienceNews Slashdot

Climate Emissions Shrinking the Stratosphere, Scientists Reveal

Humanity's enormous emissions of greenhouse gases are shrinking the stratosphere, a new study has revealed. The thickness of the atmospheric layer has contracted by 400 meters since the 1980s, the researchers found, and will thin by about another kilometer by 2080 without major cuts in emissions. The changes have the potential to affect satellite operations, the GPS navigation system and radio communications.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Climate scientist ousted under Trump returning to key federal role

The White House announced Wednesday that it has reinstated the former director of the office that writes the government’s official climate change assessments, six months after he was ousted in the waning weeks of the Trump administration. Michael Kuperberg, who the White House said has served in government for more...
EnvironmentPost Register

Opinion: Steven E. Koonin's book provides insight into climate change

Over the next couple of years, climate change policy will generate much debate. I suggest anyone wishing to engage in the discussion read Steven E. Koonin’s book “Unsettled.” Koonin served as science advisor (undersecretary) to the Department of Energy under former President Obama. His book focuses on climate science, what we know and what we do not.
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Upset at Climate Denier's Platform, Santer Set to Leave LLNL

Internationally known climate scientist Ben Santer will leave Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory at the end of September, unhappy that the Laboratory where he has worked for nearly 30 years is providing a speaking platform for a critic who not only rejects the seriousness of climate change, but also disparages the efforts of climate researchers.
Sciencewhdh.com

Why scientists are suddenly more interested in the lab-leak theory of Covid’s origin

(CNN) — The United States is closer than ever to beating Covid-19, with half the country vaccinated and more restrictions lifting. But we’re as far as ever from knowing how this virus, which shut down the world, came to be — which is as frightening as anything, since there’s growing suggestions that it didn’t just occur naturally, as many experts have long argued.
Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

Response To Marc Theissen

A May 19 opinion piece by Marc Theissen incorrectly asserts that climate science is “unsettled.” Any DN-R reader curious to know the truth of the matter can simply google ipcc.ch to see summary reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or visit climate.nasa.gov/scientific-consensus/ to find consensus statements on climate change from the nation’s and the world’s premier scientific bodies.
U.S. Politicsedf.org

Biden Budget Prioritizes Public Health, Climate Action

“President Biden’s budget request marks a welcome return to science-based policymaking that will jumpstart bold climate action, create jobs and advance environmental justice. Environmental programs that were under attack by the previous administration receive funding increases in Biden’s proposal, enabling them to better protect every community throughout the country. The proposal ensures critical environmental protections to help bridge the gap in communities that are impacted first and worst by air pollution. And the president has also placed a strong emphasis on innovation by calling for investments in research, development, and deployment programs connected to climate science, clean energy, and new and emerging technologies. This funding will drive the development of a clean energy future with new, zero-emission technologies, protect the health of American families, and move us closer to our goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.
MinoritiesCleanTechnica

Lack Of Black Climate Scientists Causes Suboptimal Outcomes

The dearth of Black researchers in the geosciences, which includes climatology, not only creates an exclusionary environment that isolates Black people within the field, but leads to inferior outcomes, Bloomberg reports. The self-perpetuating cycle of racial and socioeconomic exclusivity means those at the top of climate science academia have limited interactions with Black and other people of color.
ScienceNew York Post

Top scientists slam WHO, insist COVID lab leak theory is ‘viable’

A group of top scientists from around the globe has pushed back on the World Health Organization’s conclusion that it is “extremely unlikely” COVID-19 leaked from a Wuhan lab — insisting the theory is “viable” and deserves “a proper investigation.”. Eighteen prominent scientists, including a Harvard University epidemiologist and a...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

What is NASA's role in addressing climate change?

Recently, I had the privilege of testifying in the U.S. House of Representatives at a hearing on climate change held by the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. As I sat listening to the statements of the Committee Members and the other witnesses, and the exchange that followed, I could not help but think back to the first time I testified, more than 20 years ago, and I felt simultaneously encouraged and dismayed. Encouraged because the conversation was far more grounded in the scientific consensus than it had been two decades earlier, and the committee members understood and accepted the realities of climate change. Yet, dismayed because I was keenly aware of how much time we have lost — time during which solutions could have been aggressively pursued, which would have made the climate change crisis far more manageable and much less urgent than it is today.
EngineeringNPR

Disabled Scientists Are Often Excluded From The Lab

Scientists and students with disabilities are often excluded from laboratories — in part because of how they're designed. Emily Kwong speaks to disabled scientist Krystal Vasquez on how her disability changed her relationship to science, how scientific research can become more accessible, and how STEMM fields need to change to be more welcoming to disabled scientists.
Presidential ElectionThe Hill

Biden reinstalls climate scientist Trump dumped

Kuperberg was removed from the role after the presidential election in November and reassigned to the Department of Energy. The move was seen by critics as a last ditch effort by the Trump administration to use its remaining months to impede climate science and policy. The program is responsible for...
EnvironmentCleanTechnica

“Net Zero” Is A Dangerous Illusion, Say Top Climate Scientists

Net zero. The entire fate of humanity depends on those two words. Why? Because they are the glue that holds all the promises made by the world’s nations in Paris in 2015 together. Oxford Languages defines net zero this way: “A target of completely negating the amount of greenhouse gases produced by human activity, to be achieved by reducing emissions and implementing methods of absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.”
POTUSWashington Post

White House brings back climate scientist forced out by Trump administration

The Biden administration has reinstalled the director of the federal climate program that produces the U.S. government’s definitive reports on climate change, after the Trump administration removed him in November. Michael Kuperberg, the climate scientist who ran the program for six years during Democratic and Republican administrations, was reinstated Monday,...
SciencePosted by
Newsweek

18 Scientists, Including One Who Worked With Wuhan Lab, Say COVID Lab Leak Theory Needs Study

A group of scientists is urging a reassessment of the origin of the coronavirus, as they don't believe the possibility of a lab leak was given sufficient consideration. A March report from a team of World Health Organization–led scientists found a lab leak to be the "least likely" hypothesis. However, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, said the possibility requires "further investigation" because the team didn't have access to enough raw data to adequately analyze the likelihood of any single hypothesis.