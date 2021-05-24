Mental Health Awareness Month: This Song ‘Don’t Give Up’ Can Help Save Lives
Recent statistics have shown that the total number of suicides declined by 5.6% in 2020, which is encouraging news, but that doesn’t render mental health a less important issue. On the contrary, one in five adults in the U.S. struggle with mental health challenges every year. And when we study the numbers more carefully, we find that suicide has risen among certain demographic segments in some states. In Oregon, suicide is the leading cause of death among youth aged 10-24 years, according to the Oregon Health Authority.thriveglobal.com