There are several common misconceptions around chronic procrastinators: they simply don’t care about their work; they are lazy or distracted; they are selfish and don’t value other people’s times or deadlines. But, all too often, people who procrastinate tend to care the most about their performance and can often place unrealistic goals or expectations of perfection on themselves that lead to anxiety and fear of failure when it comes to their tasks. Hence the procrastination. For many procrastinators (who are also often perfectionists), the mindset is, if you haven’t started yet, you haven’t failed.