A man who is connected with the beauties of Biblical prayer creates a special wellness, when it comes to a romantic relationship between himself and a woman. There is something about moving through Biblical prayer, and its ability to connect it to romantic relationships, which sings praises to the Heavens. It examines what real love is all about. In addition, a woman, who is attracted to this (while connecting prayer to her own life) is truly ability special woman. So sacred and special, that it moves through those bland traditions of “love.” Not only are they “bland,” but they don’t address the spiritual beauties and comfort of what Heaven has to offer or the Most High!