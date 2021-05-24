newsbreak-logo
Dreams Of The Creator’s Delight: Uzi Hitman

By Lauren Kaye Clark
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReligion and relationship are two different things. Very different things. One relates to ritual. The other requires a spiritual walk, that is daily and consistent. In fact, it is the latter, which is more humane. Much more humane. Contrary to simply going with the flow, one actually has the ability to speak to the Creator. There is a reason for taking one’s problems to them. Quite honestly, it’s about developing a certain trust, with the Most High! It’s all about trust. Trusting in the Creator; no matter what! Knowing that one is loved, protected, and safe in that walk. Wow! What a relationship! What a way to converse!

