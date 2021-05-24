Sabbath Morning Wellness: Arik Einstein

Mark 14:12-16, 22-26 St. Teresa of Calcutta shares a story that talks about seeing Jesus in the Eucharist and seeing Jesus in the poor people in the streets of Calcutta:. “Our sisters had to go to the home of the dying. And before they went, I said to them: “See, you are going there, during Mass — we always have Mass and Holy Communion before we go — and I said, “You saw during Holy Mass with what tenderness, with what love, father was touching the Body of Christ. Make sure it is the same body in the poor that you will be touching. Give that same love, that same tenderness.” They went off. After three hours, they returned, and one of them came up to my room and said, “Mother, I’ve been touching the body of Christ for three hours!” Her face was shining with joy. “What did you do?” I asked. “Well, just as we arrived, they brought a man covered with maggots. He has been picked up from a drain. For three hours, I have been touching the body of Christ. I knew it was He.” There was this young sister who had understood that Jesus cannot be deceived. He has said so, “I was sick, and you took care of me.”