Mama’s Loving Reflections: Abi Ofarim

A number of people will have different loves. Falling in love with different people throughout the course of time is a treasure, in its own right. You remember those precious memories. You reflect upon how each person was different. In fact, they were subtle reflections of you. Each love came to teach you something about yourself. They entered your life in order to help you grow. A spiritual awakening was necessary. Love is not simply for the romantic essence, at hand. There are times when we are connected with people, romantically, in order to transform and evolve. Such evolution is needed in preparation for the person, we are meant to spend the rest of our lives with. It’s why we have to appreciate those small journeys in love. Through every process we are transforming into our greatest awakening; our greatest self!