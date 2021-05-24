Mama’s Loving Reflections: Abi Ofarim
It's one of the most powerful words known to man. It is found in every single language; throughout every single nation! If it wasn't for such a word, humanity would cease to exist. From the moment we are born, we are introduced to this word. It continues to move us throughout each and every component of our lives. Even when we have reached adulthood, that word continues to be there. Precious. Fierce. Guardian. Nurturer. Healer. Educator. Knowledge-Seeker. Different adjectives and titles are connected to this one, single word. Therefore, what does it mean? It means that such a word is a treasure. A sacred blessing. The word should be respected, honored, and treasured each and every day! What word carries such a level of greatness, may you ask? Well, it is very simple. The word is. . .mother!