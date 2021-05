Blockbuster season is upon us, and as theaters are about to open to larger crowds, it’s going to be important to keep track of what’s out in the world. But if you’re a subscriber to a service like Netflix, this behavior never went away, despite whatever the COVID-19 pandemic threw your way. So June 2021 is no exception to the rules of crowded marketplace, and it definitely looks like it’s business as usual for one of the busiest streaming providers out there.