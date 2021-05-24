newsbreak-logo
Canandaigua, NY

Work begins on expansion project at historic park in Finger Lakes

By Adriana Valentina
 4 days ago

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced groundbreaking for a new entrance and gateway at Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park in the Finger Lakes. Construction will realign the entry into the park as the first step in a $6.1 million project in the city of Canandaigua, Ontario County, that will also renovate a former U.S. Army Reserve armory into a new Sonnenberg visitors' center, café, and educational space with improved parking.

