Netherlands have revealed a provisional 34-man squad for Euro 2020, which will be captained by Georginio Wijnaldum in the absence of his Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk. The Dutch national captain ruled himself out of the European Championships to focus on his recovery from a long-term knee injury in time for the next Premier League season.The initial squad will be whittled down to 26 by manager Frank de Boer ahead of the tournament which begins on 11 June. Netherlands have been drawn in Group C with Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia and will play all of their group matches in...