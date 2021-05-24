The New Balance Kawhi Moreno Valley Is Inspired By Kawhi’s Hometown

Kawhi Leonard’s first signature shoe with New Balance, the New Balance Kawhi, is showcased in a new clean colorway that is ideal for the spring. Taking a look at this New Balance Kawhi, the model starts off with a Cloud Pink textile mesh construction all over the upper with no-sew overlays and pastel hues in blue, green and yellow scattered throughout the shoe. Additional details include molded “NB” branding on the teal heel counters, “KAWHI” branding on the tongues, and a full-length FuelFoam midsole atop a translucent outsole to wrap things up. You can look for this New Balance Kawhi to release on May 22nd for a price tag of $160.