The New Balance Kawhi Moreno Valley Is Inspired By Kawhi’s Hometown

kicksonfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest colorway of Kawhi Leonard’s New Balance Kawhi signature sneaker is inspired by his hometown of Moreno Valley. Debuted by Kawhi during Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on May 22nd, this New Balance Kawhi features the City of Moreno Valley official seal on the tongue of the shoe which Kawhi personally secured approval from the city to use on the shoe. The teal blue from the Moreno Valley sky runs throughout the body of the shoe with various shades of brown, yellow and green serving as accents on the sides and heel.

