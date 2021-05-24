newsbreak-logo
Dolphins hope two offensive coordinators will be better than one as Godsey, Studesville begin leading offense

By Safid Deen
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe football adage states: If you have two quarterbacks, you really have none. So, what’s the case with two offensive coordinators?. The Miami Dolphins will find out in coach Brian Flores’ third season with the franchise as he has entrusted tight ends coach George Godsey and running backs coach Eric Studesville to construct an offense and be co-offensive coordinators in 2021.

