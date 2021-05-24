Dolphins hope two offensive coordinators will be better than one as Godsey, Studesville begin leading offense

The rest of the New England Patriots’ 2021 NFL schedule will be released by Wednesday night, but we do know their Week 1 game will be home against the Miami Dolphins. And that means we could be getting an Alabama quarterback vs. Alabama quarterback matchup right out of the gate. The Dolphins’ starting quarterback is Tua Tagovailoa, who was selected by Miami fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama. The Patriots’ starting QB likely will be Cam Newton, but there is an off chance rookie Mac Jones, who was selected by New England with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama, could win the starting job in training camp and the preseason.