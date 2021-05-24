Dolphins hope two offensive coordinators will be better than one as Godsey, Studesville begin leading offense
The football adage states: If you have two quarterbacks, you really have none. So, what’s the case with two offensive coordinators?. The Miami Dolphins will find out in coach Brian Flores’ third season with the franchise as he has entrusted tight ends coach George Godsey and running backs coach Eric Studesville to construct an offense and be co-offensive coordinators in 2021.www.orlandosentinel.com