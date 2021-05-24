newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

How To Retrain The Brain For Happiness

By / Life + Love
meghantelpner.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“If it bleeds, it leads”. This is a known and horrendous saying in the news media industry. The more horrible the news, the more likely we are to click on it. The more eyeballs they have on their articles (and ads), the more the money rolls in. And so they keep it coming. This shouldn’t be news to you, and I recognize this is also an unsettling way to start a conversation about rewiring the brain for happiness. But stay with me because this point is important.

www.meghantelpner.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Brain#Human Brains#Depression#Stress#The Brain#Joy#Healthy People#Deep Learning#Heartmath Institute#Happiness Mindful#Brain Training Lingo#Mind#Kindness#Compassion#Breath#Babies#Heart Based Breaths#Consciousness Elevation#Immune System#Survival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Womanly Live

Exploring Happiness Hangovers And How To Overcome Them

Post-Party Depression and Happiness Hangovers sound like made-up phenomena, but they’re real. These terms sum up the terrible feeling you have after experiencing extremely happy moments. Many people get anxious around events, birthdays, and holidays because they hold a lot of pressure and excitement. Although these milestones and events are...
Scienceunionstation.org

Amazing Brain

The largest and newest exhibit in Science City, this 2,800-square-foot exhibit explores the body’s command center — where it forms memories, feels emotions, learns new things and so much more. Designed to exercise the 3-pound organ in your head, The Amazing Brain contains 14 unique exhibit pieces, including:. Ready, Set,...
Mental HealthPosted by
Well+Good

How To Combat ‘Waiting Brain’—The Reason It’s Impossible To Get Anything Done Between Meetings

The other day, I found myself nervously laughing about the concept of “waiting mode,” which I first learned from Twitter user @semispeaking. It refers to a non-medically sanctioned brain feature that precludes you from being productive between tasks—aka the most relatable thing ever. For instance, let’s say you have something on your calendar—whether it’s a meeting, an appointment, or any other type of placeholder—and even if it’s hours away, you do nothing but mentally marinate until its time for that calendar item.
Sciencealbuquerqueexpress.com

How does brain memorise familiar places

Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): A new study from Dartmouth College reveals that three regions of the brain in the posterior cerebral cortex, which the researchers call 'place-memory areas', form a link between the brain's perceptual and memory systems, which helps the brain to store in memories of familiar places.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicineNet.com

How Dangerous Is Brain Surgery?

Brain surgery refers to various medical procedures that involve repairing structural or functional problems in the brain. Neurosurgeons perform different types of brain surgery for different conditions in the brain. The type of brain surgery performed is based on the area of the brain affected and condition being treated. Invasive brain surgery and minimally invasive/endoscopic brain surgery can be performed without any incisions (surgical cuts).
Mental Healthyoubeauty.com

How to Use Optimism to Feel Happy and Fulfilled

The more optimistic your view of the future is, the easier you will adapt to the new challenges that life brings you. There is immense power in our thoughts and the way we perceive the world and our experiences. Besides, many studies have shown that optimism can affect health. A positive attitude can help our mind and body more than we believe. Try to filter out negative thoughts and stay aware of them to make your life happier and your body healthier.
Family Relationshipsschoolinfosystem.org

How Adult Children Affect Their Mother’s Happiness

You are … irritating and unbearable, and I consider it most difficult to live with you.” So wrote Johanna Schopenhauer in a 1807 letter to her 19-year-old son Arthur. “No one can tolerate being reproved by you, who also still show so many weaknesses yourself, least of all in your adverse manner, which in oracular tones, proclaims this is so and so, without ever supposing an objection. If you were less like you, you would only be ridiculous, but thus as you are, you are highly annoying.”
Lifestylesmartplantapp.com

Brain Food

Crosswords, Sudoku’s, mental math’s… all things we know exercise your brain and keep it in shape, but lets be honest, they are not everyone’s cup of tea. However, did you know that cooking can be just as good for your brain as these number crunching, wordy games are? Plus you get a delicious meal out if too, sounds like a win-win to us! The term ‘Kitchen therapy’ has been used in recent years to describe the wonderful benefits of cooking.
YogaHouston Chronicle

How to retrain your self-talk to be your own friend

The ways we beat ourselves up can be subtle. Maybe it’s a reflexive “what’s wrong with me” when you can’t figure something out. Or a shame-ridden reminder when you’re down that, “I shouldn’t be in a rut; I have a good life” — as if only glee is allowed in the absence of an acute trauma.
DrinksMedscape News

The End of Happy Hour? No Safe Level of Alcohol for the Brain

There is no safe amount of alcohol consumption for the brain; even moderate drinking adversely affects brain structure and function, according a British study of more 25,000 adults. "This is one of the largest studies of alcohol and brain health to date," Anya Topiwala, DPhil, University of Oxford, Oxford, United...
Mental Healthdrhyman.com

How to Use Boundaries to Create More Freedom, Joy, and Happiness

On today’s episode of The Dhru Purohit Podcast, Dhru talks to us about using boundaries to create more freedom, joy, and happiness. Creating time and space for the things we want to give love and attention to. Also mentioned in this episode:. Dr. Rangan Chatterjee’s interview with Greg McKeown –...
ScienceDiscover Mag

How Our Brains Build Models of the World While We Sleep, Daydream and Hallucinate

(Credit: VectorMine/Shutterstock) Imagine for a moment that the world surrounding your screen is mostly the same, but feels slightly off. In this world, things appear suddenly with little or no context — like an emerging sound of a man yelling that starts out as a faint, ephemeral whisper before it swells louder and louder. Just as you’ve traced the voice to some guy you haven’t seen since high school, you suddenly feel as if you’re drifting upward, closer and closer to the surface of your original world. Here, in the foggy intersection between sleep and wake, you realize the other world was a dream.
Loma Linda, CAllu.edu

Treating a stroke: how neurosurgeons save brain function

Every four minutes, someone in the U.S. dies of a stroke – which is an interruption of blood flow to the brain. Quick action to stop bleeding or clear a blockage is critical to preserving life and essential functions such as thinking, speaking, and moving. When someone is having symptoms...
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

Strange robotic thumb can impact how the hand is represented in the brain

UCL researchers have created a strange robotic “third thumb” that attaches to the hand and adds a large extra digit on the opposite side of the hand from the thumb. Researchers found that using the robotic thumb can impact how the hand is represented in the brain. For the research, scientists trained people to use an extra robotic thumb and found they could effectively carry out dexterous tasks such as building a tower of blocks using a single hand with two thumbs.
Mental HealthLas Cruces Sun-News

Change how we refer to people with brain disorders

When I listened to the grandmother talk about her grandson, who has a brain disorder and refuses to take medications, it took me back to the years I spent trying to find answers for a family member. It is a time I have described as “I did not sleep for ten years and I was a lot thinner.” Sounds glib but it was an extremely painful time and when I saw the pain in the grandmother’s eyes I saw myself in the reflection.
Public Healthbozemanhealth.org

How COVID-19 affects the brain

Some of these effects on the brain and nervous system are experienced by long-haulers—people who struggle with symptoms months after their infection. Lost sense of taste and smell. This is one of COVID-19's stranger symptoms. It happens when the virus affects nerve cells in the nose and mouth. It may take weeks or months to recover these senses.
Healthtechnologynetworks.com

How the Brain Strengthens Memories During Sleep

Scientists have long known that slow oscillations (SOs) and sleep spindles - sudden half-second to two-second bursts of oscillatory brain activity - play an important role in the formation and retention of new memories. But experts in the UK and Germany have discovered that the precise combination of SOs and...