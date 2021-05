Renfield, the upcoming Dracula spinoff from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and director Chris McKay, will be an "extremely violent comedy," according to Kirkman. During an appearance on Fat Man Beyond with Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin, the Invincible creator talked briefly about Renfield, in the context of a joke about how often he uses violence as a storytelling device. Not many details have been made available about the film so far, so the little bit that Kirkman revealed is about as much as we've heard since it went into development with Universal, who are looking to expand their Universal Monsters film line.