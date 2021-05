Early on, I suspected my mother was not like all the other mothers. On my very first day of school, for example, when I was 6 years old, Mama was already 37, with graying hair that she colored at the kitchen sink with “Miss Clairol.” Most of the other kids’ mothers were in their mid- to late-20s. She worked outside the home at that time, helping my father oversee operations at a state-owned resort that he managed in central Louisiana. As far as I knew, the other mothers were at home, keeping things neat and clean, baking goodies for after-school snacks and preparing yummy dishes for supper.