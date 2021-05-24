newsbreak-logo
NFL

SociaLight: Rashod Bateman Is Already a Big Fan of Crabs

By Cassie Calvert
baltimoreravens.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a lot for rookies to learn when they move to Baltimore: how the Ravens practice, what "play like a Raven" means, new schemes, the list goes on!. But to become a true Marylander, you have to love crabs. Not only has Rashod Bateman been showing his polish on...

NFLthedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football: Rashod Bateman and Benjamin St.-Juste ink rookie NFL contracts

Former Minnesota Golden Gophers Rashod Bateman and Benjamin St.-Juste have both signed rookie contracts with their respective NFL teams after being drafted last month. Bateman, who was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round as the 27th overall pick, signed a four-year contract worth $12.6 million guaranteed. His signing bonus was $6.5 million.
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens: The Rashod Bateman hype train has officially left the station

Ravens, Rashod Bateman Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports. The Baltimore Ravens kicked off their rookie minicamp this past Friday. And one of the early standouts from this weekend’s practices has been first-round pick Rashod Bateman. Bateman has quickly made a strong first impression impressing coaches, teammates, and media alike....
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

'He is as advertised': John Harbaugh impressed by rookie WR Rashod Bateman

John Harbaugh is already really impressed with his first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. At the end of April, the Baltimore Ravens selected Rashod Bateman out of Minnesota to add to the wide receiver room. The talented playmaker would provide the organization with another skilled pass catcher in an already-explosive offense.
NFLbaltimorenews.net

News & Notes: Rashod Bateman's Talent Is 'As Advertised'

First impressions are important, and Rashod Bateman made a strong one at rookie minicamp. The site of Bateman running precise routes, making smooth cuts and catching everything thrown his way was exactly what the coaching staff wanted to see. The Ravens' first-round draft pick is viewed as a wide receiver with the potential to add electricity to the offense as a rookie.
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Former Gopher Rashod Bateman signs fully guaranteed rookie deal

When the Baltimore Ravens selected wide receiver Rashod Bateman at No. 27 overall, they made him the first Gophers player selected in the first round since Laurence Maroney in 2006. Now they have signed Bateman to a four-year contract that is fully guaranteed for $12.6 million with a $6.5 million...
NFLchatsports.com

Harbaugh: Rashod Bateman “as advertised” through two minicamp practices

John Harbaugh, Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens, Does exactly what it says on the tin, Arthur Bateman. The Ravens’ rookie minicamp kicked off on Friday. The team’s seven drafted rookies and a handful of undrafted free agents arrived to the facility to begin the first on-field set of activities of the offseason. It’s an exciting time to get our first look at the Ravens’ 2021 rookie class.
NFLPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Top Ravens pick Rashod Bateman is ‘as advertised’ at rookie minicamp; two out with injuries | NOTES

Top Ravens draft pick Rashod Bateman hasn’t caught a pass from an NFL quarterback yet. He hasn’t spoken with Lamar Jackson yet. He was fitted for his No. 12 jersey and helmet only days ago. But life comes at you fast in the NFL, and on Saturday, the first day of Ravens rookie minicamp open to reporters, Bateman at least looked the part of an instant-impact receiver. The No. 27 overall pick ...
NFLfantasyguru.com

Ravens | Rashod Bateman draws praise

Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman’s showing in the team’s rookie minicamp so far drew praise from head coach John Harbaugh on Saturday, May 15. ‘Impressions are very positive,’ Harbaugh said during a news conference. ‘He’s a no-nonsense guy, has a nice demeanor about him. He’s a quick learner. He’s everything we thought he would be in terms of the athleticism, the skillset. That’s usually the case, but not always the case. What you see is not always what you get. You don’t know until you get them out there, in really the first rookie minicamp. And I would say that he is as advertised from a talent standpoint.’
NFLYardbarker

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Provides Critique on First-Round Pick Rashod Bateman

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was impressed with the short time he spent with rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman on the practice field. Bateman finished rookie minicamp and was lauded for his route running, pass-catching skills, and initial knowledge of the playbook. “First impressions are very positive," Harbaugh said. "He’s a...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

NFC North Notes: Bears, Sewell, Bateman

In a comprehensive piece, Adam Jahns of The Athletic details how Bears GM Ryan Pace, head coach Matt Nagy, and the rest of Chicago’s brain trust approached their quarterback situation this offseason. These types of behind-the-scenes stories are always worth a read, especially for fans of the team in question, and particularly notable here is that the club identified the No. 8 through No. 12 overall selections as the “sweet spot” to target a collegiate QB. Pace’s predraft research indicated that trying to acquire the Falcons’ No. 4 overall pick would require too much draft capital, but he didn’t want to start calling teams holding picks eight through 12 too early for fear of tipping his hand.
NFLchatsports.com

Rashod Bateman is not worried about living up to the expectations of others

The hottest topic and biggest perceived need for the Baltimore Ravens this offseason and frankly for the entire history of the franchise has been the wide receiver position. The quest to find a “true No. 1” receiver has been one that the team hasn’t been able to quite address with a homegrown talent.
NFLgridironexperts.com

Rashod Bateman Fantasy Forecast 2021

Watching Rashod Bateman drafted 27th overall by the Baltimore Ravens sent my fantasy mind spinning at all of the possibilities that will unfold for this young man. Bateman is comfortably my second-ranked receiver in this rookie class and I’m not sure there was anyone else that was close outside of Jaylen Waddle. Bateman accounted for 40% of his team’s receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in college. To put that number into perspective, that’s more than Julio Jones, Stefon Diggs, and Tyreek Hill all accounted for in college. Bateman also only played 31 career games but amassed an astonishing 2,395 receiving yards on 147 receptions and 19 touchdowns. Yes, we all saw the monstrous season that DeVonta Smith just had, but that is an outlier season from a senior. Bateman’s best season came as a sophomore. The younger a breakout age the better in terms of predicting fantasy success. Bateman is also an athletic freak and has the build of a prototypical, elite wide receiver. When he is the #1 receiver on a team (which he should be) he is an absolute handful to deal with.
NFLYardbarker

Ravens Director of College Scouting Joe Hortiz Breaks Down WR Rashod Bateman

Rashod Bateman is a smart football player. That's one of the attributes that stood out for the Baltimore Ravens when they were scouting him at the University of Minnesota. Baltimore eventually selected Bateman in the first-round of the draft and the coaches expect him to make an impact as a rookie,
NFLFox News

Rams' Jalen Ramsey is already trash talking Bears fans ahead of Week 1 matchup

Los Angeles Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey is already trash-talking the team’s Week 1 opponent months before the NFL season even begins. Chicago Bears fans and Ramsey have been going at it on social media. It all started when Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney’s Wikipedia page was updated recently. It...
NFLCBS Sports

Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Dealing with muscle soreness

Coach Jim Harbaugh indicated after Wednesday's practice that Bateman left due to muscle soreness, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Bateman left practice 40 minutes into the session but at least returned to the sideline later on. The fact that he's not dealing with an injury is a good sign, but it's something to not that he's had some minor issues before training camp has fired up. Still, there's nothing serious to note at this point.
NFLPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Bradley Bozeman named Ravens’ starting center; top pick Rashod Bateman leaves practice early | NOTES

Bradley Bozeman is the Ravens’ new man in the middle. Coach John Harbaugh confirmed after Wednesday’s practice, the team’s second of organized team activities and first open to reporters, that Bozeman is “our starting center today.” Bozeman has started the past 32 games at left guard, but he was expected to return to center, where he starred at Alabama, after the team did not draft a player at ...
NFLNashville Post

Why the Titans are serious contenders for Julio Jones

The Julio Jones-to-Tennessee Titans trade discussions don’t seem to be dying anytime soon. The 32-year-old receiver has seemingly been on his way out of Atlanta since the NFL season ended, and his remarks on Monday during a television appearance for which he was unaware didn’t help matters any. FS1’s Shannon...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

SociaLight: WWE Star Braun Strowman Wonders If Ben Cleveland Is Related

From comparisons to The Mountain in "Game of Thrones" to the fascination with his squirrel hunting stories, the NFL world is already loving rookie offensive lineman Ben Cleveland. His sheer size and intimidation factor has put the league on notice. Now, even the WWE is taking note. WWE champion Braun...