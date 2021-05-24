SociaLight: Rashod Bateman Is Already a Big Fan of Crabs

Watching Rashod Bateman drafted 27th overall by the Baltimore Ravens sent my fantasy mind spinning at all of the possibilities that will unfold for this young man. Bateman is comfortably my second-ranked receiver in this rookie class and I’m not sure there was anyone else that was close outside of Jaylen Waddle. Bateman accounted for 40% of his team’s receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in college. To put that number into perspective, that’s more than Julio Jones, Stefon Diggs, and Tyreek Hill all accounted for in college. Bateman also only played 31 career games but amassed an astonishing 2,395 receiving yards on 147 receptions and 19 touchdowns. Yes, we all saw the monstrous season that DeVonta Smith just had, but that is an outlier season from a senior. Bateman’s best season came as a sophomore. The younger a breakout age the better in terms of predicting fantasy success. Bateman is also an athletic freak and has the build of a prototypical, elite wide receiver. When he is the #1 receiver on a team (which he should be) he is an absolute handful to deal with.