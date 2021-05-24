Kate Middleton Wore Almost an Exact Replica of Princess Diana’s All-Blue ’90s Power Suit
Kate Middleton just channeled Princess Diana in the most touching way. On May 24, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge—who are referred to as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn while in Scotland—continued their tour of the country with a visit to Turning Point Scotland’s center in Coatbridge. Middleton looked stunning in an all-blue ensemble: a double-breasted Zara blazer with a perfectly matched pleated skirt by the U.K. brand Hope, per People.www.glamour.com