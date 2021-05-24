Watch now: Aaron Rodgers says Packers' front office has forgotten that ‘people make an organization,’ dodges trade demand question

In 2020, the Green Bay Packers had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. At the center of it was offensive line coach Adam Stenavich, as he oversaw one of the Packers top overall lines in a very long time. Yes, he did a fantastic job, but he was also blessed with the talent he was working with. However, he will be challenged in 2021. Injuries and losing starting center Corey Linsley in free agency will force Stenavich to make some changes. Among those changes may include Elgton Jenkins possibly starting off as the Packers right tackle in 2021.