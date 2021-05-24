Watch now: Aaron Rodgers says Packers' front office has forgotten that ‘people make an organization,’ dodges trade demand question
GREEN BAY — Day 26 of The Aaron Rodgers Saga — at least the out-in-the-open portion of it — began on Monday with the reigning NFL MVP skipping the Green Bay Packers’ first organized team activity practice. It ended with Rodgers speaking for the first time since news broke of his unhappiness with the organization and general manager Brian Gutekunst.www.hoosiertimes.com