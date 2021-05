Illness can be brought about for a number of different reasons and unfortunately, the extreme change to your environment as you travel to a location that is probably much warmer will only make your susceptibility to illness more heightened. If you are someone who travels abroad regularly then I would highly recommend that you look into the pharmacy and hospital services that are available for tourists. It is always better to be prepared for a situation and not need it than make the situation ten times worse by not knowing where to go in an emergency.