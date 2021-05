I ended the first night watching the Fan Festival a bit sad about how long it would be before Final Fantasy XIV‘s next expansion. I ended the second night a bit sad that there still wasn’t any talk about All Saints’ Wake, even though maybe that was just too far in the future. And I spent the Sunday after the fan festival absolutely devastated because we found out that Soken had been fighting for his life while composing through patch 5.3, and the amount of dedication behind this team is just amazing and I can’t even.