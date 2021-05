Last week, NYLCV President Julie Tighe spoke at a press conference in support of legislation to lift New York’s artificial cap on the number of manufacturer-owned zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) dealerships. New York is one of a handful of states that restricts car sales to franchised dealerships that are not owned or operated by car manufacturers, with the exception of just five dealerships statewide that are owned and operated by Tesla. NYLCV is supporting legislation that would lift this cap, enabling new ZEV manufacturers to enter the New York market.