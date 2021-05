Aaron Rodgers is frustrated with the Green Bay Packers, and it's possible he won't play for the team this fall. However, there is one move the Packers could make that could keep Rodgers in Green Bay. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is looking to be traded, and the Falcons are listening to offers as they are looking to move him to free up salary-cap space. Having Rodgers throwing to Jones and Davante Adams would make the Packers offense the most dangerous in the league.