Just like all major streaming platforms, Android TV has had a remote app for some time. At today’s Google I/O conference, Google announced that those remote control capabilities will now be built directly into Android phones. The new built-in version gains some improvements over the existing stand-alone app, such as a Google Assistant button and TV control buttons. The new remote will roll out to Android devices “later this year.” Even though the Fire TV is based on Android, it is highly unlikely that this new built-in Android remote will be able to control Fire TV devices, so you’ll need to stick with the Fire TV’s Remote App if you want to control Amazon’s streaming devices with your phone.