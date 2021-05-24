After long big-league absence, older, shaggier Scott Kazmir happy in any role for Giants

Kazmir (0-1) allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out two across four innings to take the loss Saturday to the Dodgers. It's not every day a professional baseball player makes his first appearance in MLB after being out of the sport for multiple years. However, Kazmir started for the Giants in his first outing since 2016, and held one of the best offenses to just one run. It may be tough for the 37-year-old to repeat his 2016 performance of a 4.56 ERA and 134 strikeouts, but Saturday was a good sign that he still has some gas left in the tank.