After long big-league absence, older, shaggier Scott Kazmir happy in any role for Giants

By Susan Slusser
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Kazmir’s return to the big leagues Saturday after a five-year absence meant he heard from friends and former teammates nonstop Saturday evening. “I can’t even,” he said with a laugh Sunday in an in-person interview at Oracle Park. “There were a lot of guys that I hadn’t talked to in years from every organization that I’ve played for; it was great to hear from those guys after all that time. Awesome.

www.houstonchronicle.com
