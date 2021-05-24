newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Julio Jones to Shannon Sharpe on Atlanta Falcons future: 'I'm out of there,' not going to play for Dallas Cowboys

Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid rampant speculation about whether his 10-year run with the Atlanta Falcons could be coming to an end, Julio Jones further fueled rumors about a possible split. On Monday, Shannon Sharpe called the wide receiver during "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed." Sharpe asked Jones if he wanted to play for the Dallas Cowboys or remain with the Falcons. Over the weekend, a fan posted a photo on Twitter of Jones wearing a Cowboys hooded sweatshirt.

www.tuscaloosanews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Twitter Of Jones#Overthecap Com#Nfl Network#Trading Jones#Gm Terry Fontenot#Man#Undisputed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers: The 1 Trade Packers Can Make to Keep Quarterback in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers is frustrated with the Green Bay Packers, and it's possible he won't play for the team this fall. However, there is one move the Packers could make that could keep Rodgers in Green Bay. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is looking to be traded, and the Falcons are listening to offers as they are looking to move him to free up salary-cap space. Having Rodgers throwing to Jones and Davante Adams would make the Packers offense the most dangerous in the league.
NFLUSA Today

Mike Tannenbaum: Patriots are the best trade destination for Julio Jones

ESPN analyst and former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum made the case for the New England Patriots as the best — and, perhaps, most likely — landing spot for Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones, who appears to be on the trading block. “They signed Nelson Agholor, they signed...
NFLatlantafalcons.com

Falcons' wide receiver Russell Gage changes jersey number

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage has changed his jersey number to No. 14. Chris Rowland will now wear No. 12. Gage, 25, previously wore No. 83 for the last three seasons. The sixth-round draft pick has been one of Atlanta's most improved players over the last two years. In the 2020 season, Gage was the Falcons' No. 3 wide receiver and with Julio Jones missing significant time, his role increased even more.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady said he was still learning how to call HC Bruce Arians‘ system midway through the 2020 season. “Midway through the year, I was still trying to figure out how to call the plays,” Brady said, via HODINKEE Radio. “I just read [the plays] off my wristband and tried to visualize what was going to happen. It’s like learning a completely new language. You’ve spoken English for 20 years and someone goes, ‘Hey man, let’s speak some Spanish.’ And you are like, ‘Huh? That makes no sense to my brain.’”
NFLThe Falcoholic

Will Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith’s plan to fix the Falcons work?

My friends always poke fun at me for my nasty habit while watching horror movies. Say you go watch the new Saw movie with me. We’ll go, I’ll settle into the recliner seat and I’ll keep my phone ever-so-slightly in pocket’s reach, just in case I need to get a jump ahead on the plot. It might be because I want to know if a certain character is going to make it out alive, or if a big scare is on the way or if I need to hightail it out of that theater if some sort of grand terror awaits for the final act that might leave me temporarily traumatized.
NFLThe Falcoholic

The Falcoholic’s annual NFL schedule roundtable

All that’s left to determine now is the roster. The Falcons have gone through an offseason where they’ve turned over their front office and coaching staff, made a bunch of significant changes to the team, and now have their 2021 schedule in hand. As always, our staff reacted to the...
NFLthedallasnews.net

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

There was a lot to like about the Patriots draft class. First and foremost they found a quarterback of the future in Mac Jones, but Bill Belichick also picked a pair of talented defensive linemen, a promising linebacker and found some depth toward the end of the proceedings as well.
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Former APSU DB, Juantarius Bryant, victim of scam

Austin Peay Governors defensive back Erskine Francis (1) comforts Austin Peay Governors defensive back Juantarius Bryant (26) as the Governors walk off the field having been defeated in a FCS playoff game between the Austin Peay Governors and Montana State Bobcats at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, MT., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Hpt Year In Pictures 29.
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

New York Jets 2021 Schedule Preview

The 2021 NFL Schedule has officially come out, and the New York Jets now know who and what they will have to prepare for. From a familiar face week 1, to traveling across the pond in Week 5, to the most hated player in most Jets fans’ lifetimes, the Jets have a pretty interesting schedule to say the least. Here is the New York Jets 2021 Schedule Preview, highlighting some of the more enticing matchups for the 2021 season.
NFLchatsports.com

Julio Jones to the Vikings Makes No Sense

First of all, there has been no reliable report or source suggesting Julio Jones will be traded to the Vikings. There has just been a bunch of big talk on Twitter about the possibility of a trade between Minnesota and Atlanta, involving Julio Jones, and Harrison Smith or Anthony Barr. Why would the Vikings give up a valuable piece of their defense for a highly paid aging wide receiver? The idea of it seems fun, but it’s absolutely an out of the box, made up scenario, that doesn’t make sense for either team.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Not promoting Julio Jones is a sign he won’t be back

Could the Atlanta Falcons be preparing the fan base for the departure of Julio Jones? It sure seems like it. Like they do every season, the Atlanta Falcons have created new digital products to download for fans to keep on their electronic devices featuring the team’s best players. The problem is future Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones is nowhere to be found on any of them.
NFLNashville Post

Austin Peay DB victim of bogus Falcons minicamp invite

Former Austin Peay safety Juantarius Bryant won't start his NFL journey just yet — for reasons beyond his control. Over 2021 NFL Draft weekend, Bryant thought he'd been invited by Atlanta Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees to the Atlanta Falcons' rookie minicamp to try out for the team. Pees was with the Titans when Bryant was in college.
NBAshepherdgazette.com

Shannon Sharpe: I’m taking Nikola Jokic over Joel Embiid for MVP | UNDISPUTED

The heavy MVP favorite according to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, dropped 32 points and 12 rebounds in an easy 113-to-97 win over the red-hot New York Knicks last night. Meanwhile Joel Embiid had his own big game last night. The Philadelphia 76ers’ big man had 34 points and 12 rebounds in a 135-115 win over the Houston Rockets on the road. Hear who Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe would rather have in the playoffs: Nikola Jokic or Joel Embiid?