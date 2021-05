RIOT - Free Report) recently announced the appointment of Benjamin Yi as executive chairman. In his new role, Yi will continue working with Riot’s executive management team. He has served as an independent director on the company’s board of directors since October 2018 and as chairman of the board since November 2020. Apart from having vast experience in corporate strategy, corporate development and governance, Yi also brings more than 16 years of capital markets experience to the company’s management team.