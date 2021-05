The rapid spread of the Indian coronavirus variant could lead to the return of local lockdowns in England, government ministers have acknowledged.The rise in cases of the highly transmissible B1617.2 variant also risks the next stage of England’s road map out of lockdown – currently pencilled in for 21 June – being pushed back.Health secretary Matt Hancock has said there have been 2,323 confirmed cases of the variant of concern in the UK – with cases doubling in some parts of the country over the last week.Data from the Wellcome Sanger Institute – based on recent surge testing – shows how rapidly the...