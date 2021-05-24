Walker County Sheriff's Office gets pay raise as county eyes property tax increase

Fireworks shooting into the air could become a more common occurrence in rural Walker County under an order approved by the county’s commissioner Court on Monday. Commissioners unanimously approved a permanent opt-in for a state law that will allow fireworks to be sold around Texas Independence Day (Feb. 25-March 2), San Jacinto Day (April 16-21) and Memorial Day (May 25-30). The extension goes above and beyond sale dates set by the state, which includes Independence Day (June 24-July 4) and New Years (Dec. 20-Jan. 1). Certain areas of the state also allow for the sale of fireworks leading up to Cinco de Mayo.