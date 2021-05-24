newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara County, CA

Charlyn Fargo Ware: Cooking Oils vs. Butter in Battle to Prevent Chronic Disease

By Charlyn Fargo Ware
Noozhawk
 4 days ago

With our health, it’s the little decisions that make a big difference over time. A new study finds that the little decision of choosing olive, canola or corn oil over butter or margarine can help prevent chronic disease. The study, published in the April 15 BMC Med, followed more than...

www.noozhawk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
California Health
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Oils#Canola Oil#Corn Oil#Add Oil#Cardiovascular Disease#Oils And Fats#Chronic Disease#Bmc Med#Q A#Siu School Of Medicine#Hawks Club#Butter Consumption#Respiratory Disease#Olive Oil#Ingredients#Solid Fats#Cancer Mortality#Diet#Dill#Liquid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Volunteers Needed at Wildlife Care Network

Volunteers make up an important part of the team at Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network (SBWCN). Spring baby season is in full swing, and SBWCN is urgently looking for more volunteers during this busy time of year! There are two volunteer positions that are in critical need right now:. 1....
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Vaccine Equity Project Santa Barbara County

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has led a variety of collaborative initiatives, with respect to COVID-19 response, involving numerous partners and funders from the philanthropic, nonprofit, education, and government sectors. One of these collaborative models is the Critical Needs Fund (CNF), a philanthropic “financial pool” managed by UWSBC through which donations are received and distributed to donor-designated community organizations to address specific and urgent public health related challenges. Early in the pandemic, the CNF invested in partnership with the County Public Health Department (PHD) to increase our communities’ Isolation and Quarantine capacity (hotel rooms) for people who tested positive for COVID-19 but had no safe place to self-isolate.