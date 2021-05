Many companies get emotion wrong. Rather than designing experiences built on a broad spectrum of emotions, they equate emotion with delight. But real joy and real happiness can only exist in relation to all the emotions — they are a “boxed set.” We cannot just pick and choose our emotions. Anger isn’t joy, just as joy isn’t contentment, just as accepted is not respected. Emotions are information. Anger sets your boundaries. Anger’s basic message is one of protection. Confusion tries to protect you by halting your actions. Sadness helps you slow down. Happiness holds our sense of wonder and anticipation of good things, and it looks forward to the future. Each of our emotions has its own individual message and purpose. Emotions help us to navigate our way through life.