Wicomico County, MD

Ceremony for Plaque Marking Three Lynchings

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalisbury unveiled a sign marking the deaths of three black men in Wicomico County. In 1931 Matthew Williams was lynched in downtown Salisbury; another body of a blackman was found believed to be related to the lynching. Garfield King was lynched in Wicomico County in 1898. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush was at the ceremony.

