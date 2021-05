Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. shared an update on the state’s COVID-19 progress on May 14th. Throughout the pandemic, state officials have taken a data-driven approach and have been guided by the science in making decisions. Following the March 13th guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that fully vaccinated individuals can safely do most activities without wearing a mask or the need to social distance from others, the state has removed its indoor mask mandate for most settings. Additionally, the state has lifted all mass gathering limits and social distancing requirements. These changes are now in effect.