The 20 Best 90s Movies Every Millennial Should Stream This Summer

Anytime I’m finding myself in need of a little comfort (which, let’s face it, has been often in recent months) I turn to the nostalgic movies of my youth. Ah, the ’90s! This sweetly romanticized era gave us some seriously timeless classics and introduced many of us to iconic filmmakers like Spike Lee, Sofia Coppola, and more. But since I can’t be the only one that finds themselves scrolling endlessly through Netflix on the regular while trying to figure out what to watch, I’ve compiled a list of the best 90s movies that are available on streaming.