Mom Hack: How to Set Up Baby Stations Around Your House

Dear Ken: My old fireplace is dark red and doesn’t fit in to my color scheme any more. How do I paint it? What color would you suggest? — Jan Answer: This is pretty easy, but as with all paint jobs, the key is in the preparation. Apply a couple of coats of a primer/sealer, like KILZ or Bullseye 1-2-3. You can roll it on if you’d like, but a better idea is to use a small sprayer, after you mask off the area. The primer will help seal the pores in the brick so your top coat covers more completely — not to mention it will be easier to apply. You could choose a neutral color, like a tan or off-white — perhaps three shades darker than the walls. Or if there’s a favorite accent color in the room, key off of it and use the darker tint. Finally, you could re-create the mortar lines between the bricks with a dark gray or brown paint applied with a small brush.