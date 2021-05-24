10 Healthy BBQ Recipes to Throw on the Grill This Summer

Few things remind me more of summer than the smell of good food on a grill. Burning charcoal takes me back to gatherings at the lake, Friday night burger nights, and Father’s Day ribs. But why make grilling a special occasion? There are plenty of healthy BBQ recipes out there that can make grilling out a nightly thing. Both my dad and my brother-in-law have a burning passion for grilling (see what I did there?)—my brother-in-law’s groom’s cake was even made to look like a Big Green Egg grill. My family is always trying out new recipes and new grilling techniques. I’m a fan of all things smoky and charred, so getting creative with grilling veggies, fish, and chicken is a must.