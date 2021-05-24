newsbreak-logo
Power Players: Rep. Harold Dutton

By LeAnn Wallace
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePower Players features state lawmakers rising through the ranks or making a notable mark on the 87th Texas legislative session. Each week, Capital Tonight will feature an elected official to give you a chance to get to know the person behind the powerful position. AUSTIN, Texas - State Rep. Harold...

spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas records zero COVID-19 deaths for first day in over a year

For the first time in 14 months, the state of Texas has gone one day without recording a single COVID-19 death. According to data from the Department of State Health Services, the state reached the milestone on Sunday — the only time that has occurred since the pandemic first hit Houston in March 2020.
Houston, TXWLFI.com

The Houston tiger was found with help from a local businesswoman

A Houston businesswoman says she helped arrange for the return of India the tiger after being was contacted by investigators. Linda McIngvale, the owner of "the resort-style athletic" Club Westside, says she became acquainted with Victor Hugo Cuevas and his wife, Gia Cuevas, when they visited the establishment as guests of a past member of the club.
Houston Chronicle

New Houstonian 50 Cent wants to teach HISD students how to make big bucks

Students attending three Houston ISD schools and who want to start a business — a club or a candy shop, say — soon can get help, courtesy of the city’s newest celebrity resident. Rapper, actor and entrepreneur Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who announced his move to the Bayou City earlier...
Austin, TXjasminealley.com

Austin vs. Houston: Which Should You Visit in 2021?

Texas is a great place to visit this year. And two of arguably the most popular destinations in Texas are Austin and Houston. So how do you decide which to visit? When considering Austin vs. Houston for a travel destination, there are several factors to consider. Having explored both extensively as a Dallas local, I’ve decided to compile this article to help you choose!
Houston, TXPosted by
KHOU

50 Cent bringing advanced business labs to 3 HISD high schools

HOUSTON — Houston has welcomed music icon 50 Cent with open arms, and now the accomplished rapper and businessman is returning the love with plans for more financial investments. According to Mayor Sylvester Turner, the rapper's charity organization G Unity Foundation and Houston United Group have partnered to found an...
Houston, TXHouston Press

Is Gov. Abbott Willing to Give Up Power to Hold Onto His Job?

Gov. Greg Abbott dictated the state's COVID-19 response through executive orders, a power the Legislature hopes to reduce. The Lone Star State’s coronavirus response has been a lopsided battle between Gov. Greg Abbott — who’s wielded his executive powers to issue a statewide mask mandate and business restrictions — and local officials like Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who were blocked by the governor’s orders from putting tougher COVID restrictions in place.
Humble, TXourtribune.com

New mayor takes reigns as residents say farewell to Merle Aaron

After 16 years of public service to the citizens of Humble, Merle Aaron has retired. Aaron was feted by the city’s numerous employees, as well as family and friends, at a luncheon Friday, May 7 at the Humble Civic Center. Amid flowers, balloons, fajitas and cupcakes, City Manager Jason Steube,...
Houston, TXPosted by
Texas Observer

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s Botched COVID-19 Precautions

Last November, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, pulled off the nearly impossible: Despite a global pandemic, an economic recession, and even a hurricane scare, the grand opening of the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building went off without a hitch. The building’s hollow glass exterior—set against a dramatic backdrop of skyscrapers—was a testament to the 10 years and $450 million it took to complete the museum campus’ expansion.
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas StateLaw.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
Houston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Harris County, TXHouston Chronicle

Judge hears arguments to delay Harding Street lawsuit

Attorneys for relatives of two people killed in a fraudulent 2019 drug raid asked a federal judge Monday to shoot down a bid from Harris County prosecutors to halt a civil lawsuit against officers involved in the incident until they’ve been tried in court. The case relates to the 2019...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.