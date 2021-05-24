newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macomb, IL

Hammond bill on extending Medicaid application deadline passes House

By Glenn Minnis
peoriastandard.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Norrine Hammond (R-Macomb) is breathing a sigh of relief now that House Bill 357 has easily moved to its next step in the legislative process. “House Bill 357 extends the time frame to submit long-term Medicaid applications to the state from 45 days to 120 days in order to give everyone working on the application time to acquire the documents and submit the correct information,” Hammond said during recent House debate on the matter leading to it passing by a vote of 110 to 0. “I would like to acknowledge and thank Chairwoman (Camille) Lilly (D-Chicago) for her patience and her assistance in getting this bill to this point. I would appreciate an aye vote.”

peoriastandard.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macomb, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Hammond, IL
Macomb, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Assistance#Medicaid Services#State Services#State Information#Public Services#House#Hb#Required Admission Forms#D Chicago#Care#Chairwoman#R Macomb#Debate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois Statewmay.com

Illinois To End Eviction Moratorium, Launches New Pandemic Rent Relief Program

Illinois’s long moratorium that has prevented landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent during the pandemic will be coming to an end in August. Governor JB Pritzker says the moratorium will be “phased out” over the next several months, with more details to follow. He made the announcement as he unveiled a new $1.5 billion rent relief program to help people catch up on the rent they owe. The program offers one-time grants of up to $25,000, payable directly to landlords. Applicants must show that their financial hardship is directly related to the pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements.
Illinois Statewlds.com

Giannoulias Receives Major Endorsement Ahead of 2022 Secretary of State Dem Primary

A former Illinois State Treasurer received a major endorsement to become the next Illinois Secretary of State. The Chicago Tribune reports that Alex Giannoulias won the endorsement of the 22-county Southern Illinois Democratic Chairs’ Association yesterday for the March 2022 primary. In addition, Giannoulias said he also received 4 other Downstate counties’ endorsements.
Illinois Statehoiabc.com

New service aims to answer questions about the Illinois Court System

ILLINOIS (HOI) - Illinois Court Help launched Monday in an effort to connect people with the resources they need when navigating the state's court process. The free service allows people to call of text (833) 411-1121, where they will be connected with a trained court guide who can answer general or specific questions about Illinois' legal system.
Illinois Statewgnradio.com

Gov. Pritzker rescinds emergency public health rules

Gov. Pritzker Aligns Illinois Mask Guidance with CDC for Fully Vaccinated People. Administration to Rescind Emergency Public Health Rules Following New CDC Guidance. CDC: Fully Vaccinated People No Longer Need to Wear a Mask in Most Instances or Practice Social Distancing. SPRINGFIELD – Following guidance from the CDC that fully...
Illinois StateRockford Register-Star

Illinois loosens mask restrictions, now in line with CDC recommendations

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker issued a new executive order Monday that allows fully vaccinated residents to go without masks inside and outdoors. The updated rules for mask-wearing are nearly identical to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance, which was released Thursday. The CDC permits fully...
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Illinois eviction moratorium ending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced at a press conference on Monday that the state would be ending the moratorium on evictions in August 2021. However, the State of Illinois is offering another $1.5 billion in funding assistance for Illinois renters and landlords. Applications for this round...
Illinois Stateillinoispolicy.org

Nearly all Illinois counties lost population in 2020

Census estimates tallied population decline in 98 of Illinois’ 102 counties. Only Los Angeles County lost more people than Cook County last year. Illinois’ population decline hasn’t just affected select areas of the state: New data from the U.S. Census Bureau estimates only four of the state’s 102 counties avoided losing people from July 2019-July 2020. One of those four avoided a loss by gaining one person.
Illinois StatePosted by
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Gov. Pritzker officially lifts Illinois mask mandate for vaccinated residents

Gov. J.B. Pritzker officially lifted his mask mandate for vaccinated Illinois residents on Monday, aligning with guidance issued last week by the CDC. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their guidance Thursday, saying that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing except where required by federal or state regulations.
Mcdonough County, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

County employees meet on health insurance

MACOMB — The McDonough County employee committee on health insurance met Wednesday with insurance consultant Keith Krohe and insurance broker Randy Pickering. Krohe and Pickering reported meeting results to the county board's finance committee. Pickering said many compliments were received on the "rich content" of the self-insurance plan. Employees are...
Macomb, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

CARES act grant helps with rent, water, and mortgage payments

MACOMB – People who have had a reduction in hours or lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get help with their rent, water, and/or mortgage payments through the CARES Act grant. Western Illinois Regional Council-Community Action Agency (WIRC-CAA) administers this grant program in Hancock, Henderson, Knox, McDonough, and Warren counties.
mcdonoughvoice.com

Public hearing held on reapportionment

MACOMB — The McDonough County Board held a public hearing Wednesday on reapportionment in response to the 10-year census. Four county board members and one member of the public attended. County Board Chairman Scott Schwerer said, "It has been determined that no change will need to be made to district...