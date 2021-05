An arrest has been made in the shooting death of Woodrow Wilson student Dwayne Richardson Jr. Jeriamyah Jacob Fortner, 20, of Beckley, was arrested on May 5 after admitting responsibility for shooting Richardson to members of the Beckley Police Department, according to the criminal complaint filed in Raleigh County. The complaint states that on May 2, officers were dispatched to a call on Terrill Street regarding a shooting incident. As they were traveling to the scene, officers were waved down by occupants of a vehicle near the intersection of South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane. Richardson was inside the car suffering from...