newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to do a perfect dodge in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero

By Zack Palm
gamepur.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe combat in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero is fast, and you need quick reflexes to make sure you’re able to perform all of your character’s attacks and abilities in a timely fashion. A critical move to master the is the dodge. You can use this to avoid attacks and make sure you don’t take any damage. If you do this correctly, you’ll be able to perform a perfect dodge. When this happens, your character can use their counter ability.

www.gamepur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge#Academia#Quick Reflexes#Master#Face#Mere Seconds#Attacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Hides WW2 Nods with Its Newest Villain

My Hero Academia gave fans a double-dose of action this past weekend thanks to its manga and anime. While season five carried on with its course, the manga riled up fans with a new villain. After all, Izuku is dodging a hired gun that is gunning for him, and it turns out this new vixen has some curious ties to World War 2.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Shows Iida's Recipro Turbo Upgrade in Action

My Hero Academia really showed off Tenya Iida's Recipro Turbo upgrade in action with the newest episode of the series! Kohei Horikoshi's Joint Training arc continues with the newest episode of the fifth season, and as we began seeing with the previous episode, Class 1-B's team is a lot more prepared to take on Class 1-A's group than the hero students had expected. This led Iida to reveal that he had made a major upgrade to his quirk through a painful process since the last time we had seen him in action.
ComicsInternational Business Times

'My Hero Academia' Chapter 313 Spoilers: Lady Nagant's Mission

"My Hero Academia" Chapter 313 is coming out this Sunday. All For One and Lady Nagant enter a contract to deliver a death blow to the heroes. The fight between Izuku Midoriya and Lady Nagant will likely continue in "My Hero Academia" Chapter 313. During All For One's raid at...
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

My Hero Academia Season 5 E08 Turns Up The Heat on "Match 3": Review

Round 3 reaches its end on this week's episode of My Hero Academia, "Match 3 Conclusion", and turns out both teams from Class 1-A and 1-B really did go Plus Ultra. On the Class 1-A side, we have Team Iida with Todoroki, Ojiro, and Shoji; on Class 1-B we have Team Tetsutetsu with Sen, Pony, and Juzo. During the last episode, we got hints this would be a close battle and how right those hints were. Tenya starts off by escaping the ice where Juzo had trapped him in, showing off his new Super move: Recipro Turbo. He manages to get the upper hand on Juzo who runs away. Despite not being quite able to control it yet, Tenya manages to save Ojiro from Sen and put Sen in jail. Even while getting questioned by Sen, Tenya mentions it is what his brother would have done and goes back into battle. While Deku is watching he mentions Tenya is now faster than Gran Torino with his new move.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Uncovers the Hero Origins Behind Lady Nagant

My Hero Academia has revealed the details of its mysterious new villain! This elite sniper was revealed to be hunting Deku at the end of My Hero Academia manga chapter 311, but fans have been wondering about her identity and significance to the larger My Hero Academia mythos (if any). Well, as it turns out, My Hero Academia chapter 312 confirms that this sniper villain, "Lady Nagant" is indeed a character of significance - with a significant history in the world of My Hero Academia. If you want the full spoilers on Lady Nagant's origin and powers, read on below!
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Episode 97 Reveals First Stills

My Hero Academia is at the top of the charts these days thanks to season five, and it seems the show is only going to get better from here on out. For those caught up with the series, you will know the show is working with Class 1-A and 1-B as they undergo a joint training arc. Now, a new pairing is about to hit the field, and the first stills for episode 97 are here to tease what's to come.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Dives Into the Origins of All For One's Mysterious Assassin

My Hero Academia dived into the origins of All For One's mysterious new assassin with the newest chapter of the series. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi has kicked off the Final Act of the series, and it's been a whole new kind of My Hero Academia. Knowing that All For One and Tomura Shigaraki would be on the hunt for One For All, Izuku Midoriya has now left U.A. Academy and is now fighting on his own with some far support from Endeavor and the other top heroes. But things took a far deadlier turn with the previous chapter.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Reveals New Character Coming in World Heroes' Mission Movie

My Hero Academia has revealed a new original character coming in the third feature film, World Heroes' Mission. Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia has quite a lot to celebrate this year as not only is the fifth season of the anime now airing new episodes each week, this Summer will see the release of the franchise's third feature film in Japan. This new movie tasks Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo with a dangerous new mission that pulls in heroes from all over the world, and it will feature an original story and characters from Horikoshi himself.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Has Bakugo Trending Following Latest Episode

With the latest entry in the "Joint Training Exercise" focusing on the Class 1-A team led by the explosive young hero known as Bakugo, the fan-favorite character has begun trending on social media thanks to the events of the insane battle. During his team's battle against 1-B, Bakugo showed off just how much he has changed since we first saw the hot-tempered hero arrive in My Hero Academia, with him operating under the slogan of "save people to win and win to save people" which was held close to the hearts of both All Might and Deku.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Continues to Surpass Streaming Expectations

My Hero Academia is continuing to surpass all kinds of streaming expectations with Season 5 of the anime series! The series recently returned for its fifth season as part of the Spring 2021 schedule, and with the celebration of its fifth anniversary Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series has been on a bigger high than ever. It seems anime has hit a major wave of new popularity in the United States over the past year (if the success of films such as Demon Slayer: Mugen Train had been any indication), and that's good news for My Hero Academia.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

My Hero Academia Launches Mobile Game For iOS And Android

My Hero Academia has been a fan favourite with its fighting scenes, friendship, and different unique quirks. Moreover, with the renewal of the fifth season, the hype is not dying anytime soon. With such a big fanbase supporting the anime, it is naturally a good opportunity to push out themed...
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Promo Teases Class 1-A's Fiery Counterattack

My Hero Academia is teasing Class 1-A's fiery counterattack with the promo for the next episode of the series! The Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series continues to be adapted with each new episode of My Hero Academia's fifth season, and the third bout of the matches between Class 1-A and 1-B officially got started with the newest episode of the series. There's a lot of pride riding on the results of this match for a number of reasons, and both Shoto Todoroki and Tenya Iida have taken point with the start of this battle.
TV SeriesComicBook

My Hero Academia Highlights Bakugo's Insane Change

Bakugo has long been one of the most powerful students in Class 1-A, one of UA Academy's most prestigious classes, but he's always had trouble controlling his temper while firing off his insanely powerful Quirk. The latest episode of the fifth season of My Hero Academia however shows just how much the hot-tempered hero has changed thanks to the influence of both Deku and All Might, as he is able to work alongside his fellow team and discover that he must "save people to win, and win to save people," at the end of the day.
Video GamesGamespot

Open-World My Hero Academia Mobile Action-RPG Out Now

My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero, an open-world action-RPG based on the anime and manga of the same name, is out now on Android and iOS. Though it's free, The Strongest Hero does contain in-app purchases. The Strongest Hero lets players control various My Hero Academia characters, including All Might...