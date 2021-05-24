How to do a perfect dodge in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero
The combat in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero is fast, and you need quick reflexes to make sure you’re able to perform all of your character’s attacks and abilities in a timely fashion. A critical move to master the is the dodge. You can use this to avoid attacks and make sure you don’t take any damage. If you do this correctly, you’ll be able to perform a perfect dodge. When this happens, your character can use their counter ability.www.gamepur.com