Yes, Google I/O 2021 kicks off tomorrow and, yes, we’re all very excited to see what comes of the yearly event. However, if there’s ever a chance to see some stuff that will be debuted there a bit early, that’s still fun, right? Well, that’s the case with Android 12 just as it was with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro earlier last week. While there’s little reason to believe we’ll see anything more than a tease of the new Pixels from Google at I/O, there’s a high likelihood that we’ll see a whole lot of what Android 12 is prepped to bring to the table.