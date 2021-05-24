newsbreak-logo
Katy Keene's Lucien Laviscount Joins Season 2 Cast of 'Emily In Paris' As New Love Interest

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 28-year-old actor has joined the cast of the upcoming second season of Emily In Paris, TV Line reveals. Lucien will take on the role of Alfie, who will be a new love interest for Lily Collins‘ Emily. Keep reading to learn more…. Alfie is described as “a sarcastic and...

