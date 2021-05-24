Katy Keene's Lucien Laviscount Joins Season 2 Cast of 'Emily In Paris' As New Love Interest

Ooh la la! The second season of hit Netflix romantic comedy Emily in Paris has officially begun filming in France, and we’ve got the inside scoop on all the latest updates. The show’s Francophile titular lead (Lily Collins) is traveling to the French Riviera for part of the new season, which was confirmed once cast members were seen filming in the Villefranche-sur-Mer commune (they’ve also been spotted at the Louvre). However, a slew of new faces are joining the returning crew of Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. Most notably, “Slave Play” playwright Jeremy O. Harris is playing an “iconic” fashion designer, as reported by Netflix Queue on Twitter. Joining O.Harris is Scream Queens and Katy Keene heartthrob Lucien Laviscount, playing a recurring “Brit who gets under Emily’s skin.” French actor Arnaud Binard is also guest starring as a “party boy owner of a popular Saint Tropez nightclub.”