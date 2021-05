A man in Ohio jumped from a balcony during a sentencing hearing, according to recently released footage of the incident.Donald Mullins, 44, was in court on 20 May facing charges of aggravated burglary, robbery and theft when he fled the courtroom in Fulton County, jumping off a balcony.Mullins, who was sentenced to four to six years in prison for the crimes, ran out of the courtroom doors before flying over a barrier. He fled after a judge refused to allow him time for surgery before serving the sentence, according to WSPA TV.CCTV footage shows him jumping off a balcony and...