This cake is a so rich and creamy! It is yogurt and pineapple flavored cake usually served semi-cold. It is really easy to make – all you need to do is buy basic sponge cake base and just make the filling – simple as that! It’s an ideal cake for everyone who likes the mix of pineapple and yogurt! You can surprise your family or friends with this easy and delicious Italian creamy cold pineapple and yogurt cake or torta fredda ananas e yogurt.