This past weekend was the kick-off event for the inaugural Jettribe Texas WaterX Championship, sanctioned by the IJSBA and powered by Nauti Water Racing. Despite the brutal weather, the staff and rider’s energy was at an all time high. It felt just like the energy of the Havasu World Finals! What impressed us the most was the general attitude that “if we can ride these rough white caps in the rain, we can ride in any conditions! It’s good training!” The staff and riders were all grateful to be able to reunite with friends and meet new ones while we enjoyed the sport that we all love so much, watercraft racing!