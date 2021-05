Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. During yesterday’s game, Uber Eats hit a homerun with its new advert featuring Patrick Roy and Mario Tremblay, the coach who let him rot in goal on December 2, 1995 until it was 9-1 for the Red Wings before pulling him. I don’t think I need to tell you all about the incident, suffice to say that the crowd booed Roy after a routine save and once he was pulled from the game, he went to see Ronald Corey behind the bench to tell him he had played his last game with the Habs.