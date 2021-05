(Photo Courtesy: Roberts Wesleyan Athletics) We’ve made it to the final weekend of the year for Division II and we have four very deserving programs each looking for their schools’ first NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship. The Women’s Lacrosse National Committee reseeded the final four teams and in the opening matchup on Friday, top seed Queens will face off against No. 4 East Stroudsburg while No. 2 Lindenwood will battle No. 3 Roberts Wesleyan. Let’s take a dive into each of these teams and then the matchups to see if we can figure out who will make it to Sunday’s final.